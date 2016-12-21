Hanukkah celebrants bring tradition, cheer and a message to Summit Mall
Shay Goldenberg , emissary to Akron from the Jewish Agency for Israel, and Rabbi Mendy Sasonkin light a menorah as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn. Rose Wilcher holds her grandson Caleb Smiley, 16 months, wearing a candle hat as part of the 26th annual Chanukah at the Mall celebration Tuesday at Summit Mall in Fairlawn.
