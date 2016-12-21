First Night turns 21 with chill attitude

The family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration Dec. 31 will feature visual and performing artists and interactive activities for all ages at several Downtown Akron venues from 6 p.m. to midnight. But as the event has "grown up" - this is the 21st year - some of its offerings have been tweaked in an effort to keep it fresh and relevant, said organizers from the Downtown Akron Partnership .

