First Night turns 21 with chill attitude

First Night turns 21 with chill attitude

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 22 Read more: West Side and South Side Leader

The family-friendly New Year's Eve celebration Dec. 31 will feature visual and performing artists and interactive activities for all ages at several Downtown Akron venues from 6 p.m. to midnight. But as the event has "grown up" - this is the 21st year - some of its offerings have been tweaked in an effort to keep it fresh and relevant, said organizers from the Downtown Akron Partnership .

Start the conversation, or Read more at West Side and South Side Leader.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany sayre Fri Gmoney 1
News On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15) Dec 13 IanZ 21
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Dec 6 Brisco Darling 3
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Dec 6 Erick Gadson 64
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec 5 Musikologist 20
News Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08) Dec 4 Concerned 126
News Former Prisoner to Receive Millions for Footbal... (Sep '10) Nov 27 Nobody 37
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Pope Francis
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
  1. Earthquake
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Ebola
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,331,053

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC