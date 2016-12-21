Changes to Ohio's policies on jailing parolees recommended
The Ohio Inspector General's Office has recommended that the state amend its rules on jailing parolees after finding that four prisoners were wrongly kept in jail for too long. The Akron Beacon Journal reports Howard Brockman Jr., of Akron, remained at the Summit County Jail for close to two months even after he posted bond.
