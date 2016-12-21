Akron man sentenced in killing of ex-girlfriend's beau
There are 1 comment on the Cleveland.com story from Monday Dec 19, titled Akron man sentenced in killing of ex-girlfriend's beau. In it, Cleveland.com reports that:
A 27-year-old Akron man was found guilty of murdering his ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend and sentenced to life in prison Monday. Christopher Hunter was found guilty of one count of murder and one count of felonious assault by a Summit County jury, a news release from the Summit County Prosecutor's Office states.
#1 Wednesday Dec 21
If Judge Mc Kennedy had slammed all the thugs like this one, he wouldn't have lost his bid for reelection! Oh well Kasuck will appoint him to something else.
