Akron father gets 8 years for scaldin...

Akron father gets 8 years for scalding 4-month-old daughter

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Whiznews.com

An 18-year-old northeast Ohio man will serve eight years in prison for injuring his 4-month-old daughter when he intentionally submerged her in scalding water. Demetrius Ford was sentenced Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court after he was convicted of felonious assault and two counts of child endangering in November.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Akron Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Brittany sayre Dec 23 Gmoney 1
News On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15) Dec 13 IanZ 21
News Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory Dec 6 Brisco Darling 3
Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11) Dec 6 Erick Gadson 64
the music thread (Apr '12) Dec 5 Musikologist 20
News Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08) Dec 4 Concerned 126
News Former Prisoner to Receive Millions for Footbal... (Sep '10) Nov '16 Nobody 37
See all Akron Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Akron Forum Now

Akron Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Akron Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iraq
  3. Wall Street
  4. Iran
  5. Afghanistan
 

Akron, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,721 • Total comments across all topics: 277,420,679

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC