Akron father gets 8 years for scalding 4-month-old daughter
An 18-year-old northeast Ohio man will serve eight years in prison for injuring his 4-month-old daughter when he intentionally submerged her in scalding water. Demetrius Ford was sentenced Tuesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court after he was convicted of felonious assault and two counts of child endangering in November.
