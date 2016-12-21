Akron barbershop triple shooting susp...

Akron barbershop triple shooting suspect arrested

Thursday Dec 22 Read more: Cleveland.com

Robert Lash Rodgers, 24, was charged Dec. 9 with three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability in connection with a shooting that injured three people at the R.P.'s Blade Academy Barbershop. He was arrested about 12:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment on the 1300 block of Weathervane Lane in northwest Akron by the U.S. Marshals Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force, a news release from the task force says.

