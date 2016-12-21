Akron 34 mins ago 7:22 p.m.Parasson's Italian Restaurant closes North Hill location
Sarah Smith was heartbroken when she found out. "I was really sad. we love it here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
Comments
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years...
|11 hr
|Walkin Boss
|1
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08)
|Dec 4
|Concerned
|126
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC