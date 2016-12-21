Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years in fatal beating over music volume complaint
There are 1 comment on the WKYC-TV Cleveland story from 10 hrs ago, titled Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years in fatal beating over music volume complaint. In it, WKYC-TV Cleveland reports that:
A 65-year-old Akron bar DJ will serve four years in prison for beating a man to death who had complained that the music he was playing was too loud. Robert Jarvis was sentenced Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court for the fatal Jan. 8 fight that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Forrest Ryan, of North Canton.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WKYC-TV Cleveland.
|
#1 6 hrs ago
Only four years for beating someone to death, no wonder Judge RINO McKinney was voted out of office.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Akron Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Brittany sayre
|Dec 23
|Gmoney
|1
|On This Day: Alcoholics Anonymous Founded (May '15)
|Dec 13
|IanZ
|21
|Trump Supporters Get Their Chance to Savor Victory
|Dec 6
|Brisco Darling
|3
|Who recalls Todd Hickman (akron) (Sep '11)
|Dec 6
|Erick Gadson
|64
|the music thread (Apr '12)
|Dec 5
|Musikologist
|20
|Bob Dyer: 'Homeless' men change often at highwa... (Aug '08)
|Dec 4
|Concerned
|126
|Former Prisoner to Receive Millions for Footbal... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|Nobody
|37
Find what you want!
Search Akron Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC