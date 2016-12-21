There are on the WKYC-TV Cleveland story from 10 hrs ago, titled Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years in fatal beating over music volume complaint. In it, WKYC-TV Cleveland reports that:

A 65-year-old Akron bar DJ will serve four years in prison for beating a man to death who had complained that the music he was playing was too loud. Robert Jarvis was sentenced Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court for the fatal Jan. 8 fight that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Forrest Ryan, of North Canton.

