Akron 1 hour ago 4:54 a.m.Akron DJ gets 4 years in fatal beating over music volume complaint

A 65-year-old Akron bar DJ will serve four years in prison for beating a man to death who had complained that the music he was playing was too loud. Robert Jarvis was sentenced Wednesday in Summit County Common Pleas Court for the fatal Jan. 8 fight that resulted in the death of 43-year-old Forrest Ryan, of North Canton.

Walkin Boss

Erie, PA

#1 6 hrs ago
Only four years for beating someone to death, no wonder Judge RINO McKinney was voted out of office.
