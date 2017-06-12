Water main repair on Powderhouse Rd. will slow traffic
Starting at around 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 6, crews will be working to repair a water main near the intersection of Powderhouse and Woodwardia Glen in Aiken. The road will be narrowed to one lane with flaggers directing traffic.
