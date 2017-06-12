The Latest: Investigators learning why SC jail inmate died

A coroner says there's no sign of injury or trauma on the body of a South Carolina jail inmate is found dead. Aiken County Coroner Tim Carlton said Sunday that 57-year-old James Oakman of Aiken was found dead in a cell at the county jail about 11 a.m. Carlton says no foul play is suspected, but an autopsy is planned for Monday.

