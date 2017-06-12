SC Gov. McMaster signs Work Zone Safety Bill in Aiken
South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster signed the Work Zone Safety bill that will increase fines for thoughtless drivers in work zones. This comes after two SC DOT workers were killed in Aiken County by a driver back in March.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Jun 10
|Lazarus
|89
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Jun 9
|Brother Asaph
|139
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Jun 9
|Papa Not legit
|199
|Mae's Video : Racist BEWARE! Stay away lousy Ad... (Jul '16)
|Jun 8
|Officer D James
|8
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Jun 8
|True Israelites
|9
|Steve Vandervliet
|Jun 4
|Brian
|1
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|Apr '17
|Beatrice Darren
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC