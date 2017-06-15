Henry McMaster Snubs Highway Patrol G...

Henry McMaster Snubs Highway Patrol Graduation

Thursday Jun 15 Read more: FITSNews

South Carolina governor Henry McMaster is facing criticism from members of the Palmetto State's Highway Patrol and their families after he skipped a graduation ceremony for new state troopers this week. The SCHP ceremony began shortly before 2:30 p.m. EDT on Wednesday of this week.

