Greenwood County Arrest Report for Ju...

Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 5, 2017

Next Story Prev Story
49 min ago Read more: GwdToday.com

Anderson, Antwikia Sade, 6/9/98 of 114 S. Hospital Street, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, simple possession of marijuana Argo, Danny Thomas III, 12/6/92 of 314 Murrell Street, Waterloo SC was arrested by GCSO for: breach of trust with fraud intent Ball, Edward Kenneth, 10/8/57 of 449 Neptune Road, Waterloo SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery, damage to property, disturbing hospital Bonds, Anthony Stephen, 10/7/83 of 891 Mount Caramel Road, Abbeville SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: no sc drivers license, poss with intent to distribute meth, rec/poss stolen goods Chattman, Joshua O'neal, 12/4/93 of 751 Northside Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assist other agency Cloud, Courtney Miranda, 1/15/96 of 155 Missy Lane, Aiken SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: simple possession of marijuana Crosby, William Randolph, 5/18/63 of 208 ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Steve Vandervliet 22 hr Brian 1
Mae's Video : Racist BEWARE! Stay away lousy Ad... (Jul '16) May 22 Biggayman69bottom 7
Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo... Apr '17 Beatrice Darren 2
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr '17 Robyn 86
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Apr '17 Platt 198
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Sons For Christ C... 137
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Apr '17 David Atma 7
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,864 • Total comments across all topics: 281,532,663

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC