Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 5, 2017
Anderson, Antwikia Sade, 6/9/98 of 114 S. Hospital Street, Gwd SC was arrested by SCHP for: DUI, simple possession of marijuana Argo, Danny Thomas III, 12/6/92 of 314 Murrell Street, Waterloo SC was arrested by GCSO for: breach of trust with fraud intent Ball, Edward Kenneth, 10/8/57 of 449 Neptune Road, Waterloo SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assault and battery, damage to property, disturbing hospital Bonds, Anthony Stephen, 10/7/83 of 891 Mount Caramel Road, Abbeville SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: no sc drivers license, poss with intent to distribute meth, rec/poss stolen goods Chattman, Joshua O'neal, 12/4/93 of 751 Northside Drive, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: assist other agency Cloud, Courtney Miranda, 1/15/96 of 155 Missy Lane, Aiken SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: simple possession of marijuana Crosby, William Randolph, 5/18/63 of 208 ... (more)
