Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 2, 2017
Boiter, Stephen Toy, 7/6/95 of 65 Carrojo Court, Waterloo SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: grand larceny Crawford, Brandon Wayne, 12/13/82 of 525 Davis Street, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 3rd degree Garrison, Joshua Edward, 2/17/82 of 7408 Hwy 178 N, Donalds SC was arrested by Probation for : probation violation Gentry, Kelly Ann, 8/27/56 of 5 Sparks Ave, WS SC was arrested by WS Police for: possession with intent to distribute meth Goode, Willie Edward, 11/14/68 of 607 Greene Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: criminal sexual conduct with minor 3rd degree Gosnell, Roger Dale, 9/18/67 of 132 Land Lane, Aiken SC was arrested by WS Police for: tampering with power meter, theft of electric current Hackett, Gwynista Talila, 9/6/83 of 469 Vaughn Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant Holloway, Anthony Dante, 12/2/88 of ... (more)
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Mae's Video : Racist BEWARE! Stay away lousy Ad... (Jul '16)
|May 22
|Biggayman69bottom
|7
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|Apr '17
|Beatrice Darren
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr '17
|Robyn
|86
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Platt
|198
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Apr '17
|David Atma
|7
|Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna...
|Apr '17
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC