Greenwood County Arrest Report for June 2, 2017

Boiter, Stephen Toy, 7/6/95 of 65 Carrojo Court, Waterloo SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: grand larceny Crawford, Brandon Wayne, 12/13/82 of 525 Davis Street, Gwd SC was arrested by GCSO for: domestic violence 3rd degree Garrison, Joshua Edward, 2/17/82 of 7408 Hwy 178 N, Donalds SC was arrested by Probation for : probation violation Gentry, Kelly Ann, 8/27/56 of 5 Sparks Ave, WS SC was arrested by WS Police for: possession with intent to distribute meth Goode, Willie Edward, 11/14/68 of 607 Greene Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: criminal sexual conduct with minor 3rd degree Gosnell, Roger Dale, 9/18/67 of 132 Land Lane, Aiken SC was arrested by WS Police for: tampering with power meter, theft of electric current Hackett, Gwynista Talila, 9/6/83 of 469 Vaughn Street, Gwd SC was arrested by Gwd City Police for: bench warrant Holloway, Anthony Dante, 12/2/88 of ... (more)

