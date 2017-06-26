Aiken eyes crackdown on distressed pr...

Aiken eyes crackdown on distressed properties

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: National Mortgage News

As it presses forward with downtown revitalization, the city of Aiken, S.C., is also considering a crackdown on abandoned and distressed properties, some located mere blocks from the heart of downtown. City officials also plan to host representatives from Greenville, Clemson and Rock Hill, which have tackled similar issues in their respective communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at National Mortgage News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... 18 hr PJ Selangor 10
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) 18 hr Paula z 90
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) 18 hr Captain Paul 140
dr. judith l. hoover, md aiken, sc: LOUSY Gynec... 18 hr Suzy 2
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Jun 9 Papa Not legit 199
Mae's Video : Racist BEWARE! Stay away lousy Ad... (Jul '16) Jun 8 Officer D James 8
Steve Vandervliet Jun 4 Brian 1
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. U.S. Open
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,114 • Total comments across all topics: 282,061,505

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC