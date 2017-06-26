Aiken eyes crackdown on distressed properties
As it presses forward with downtown revitalization, the city of Aiken, S.C., is also considering a crackdown on abandoned and distressed properties, some located mere blocks from the heart of downtown. City officials also plan to host representatives from Greenville, Clemson and Rock Hill, which have tackled similar issues in their respective communities.
