Walterboro woman denied bond after arrest for Colleton Co. triple killing
Aiken assisted Kenneth M. Chisolm, 18, by driving him away from the murder scene in her own vehicle, deputies say. Aiken was transported to the Colleton County Detention Center in Walterboro from Aiken County to be arraigned on charges in connection to the shooting that occurred on May 16th in Ruffin.
