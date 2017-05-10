Roehrs named Caretaker of the Year -
Ken Roehrs, maintenance caretaker of Tremont Apartments in Newberry, was selected as the USDA South Carolina Multi-Family Housing Maintenance Caretaker of the Year. Roehrs was recognized at the Carolinas Council for Affordable Housing annual meeting held in Myrtle Beach from April 23 through April 25. Roehrs was unable to attend and Dwayne White, state director of Rural Development, presented the award to his supervisor, Gloria Denning, in front of more than 250 affordable housing professionals.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|Apr 28
|Beatrice Darren
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Apr 14
|Platt
|198
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr 14
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Apr 14
|David Atma
|7
|Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna...
|Apr 14
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr '17
|BadTrans
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC