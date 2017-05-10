Roehrs named Caretaker of the Year -

Roehrs named Caretaker of the Year -

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 8 Read more: Newberry Observer

Ken Roehrs, maintenance caretaker of Tremont Apartments in Newberry, was selected as the USDA South Carolina Multi-Family Housing Maintenance Caretaker of the Year. Roehrs was recognized at the Carolinas Council for Affordable Housing annual meeting held in Myrtle Beach from April 23 through April 25. Roehrs was unable to attend and Dwayne White, state director of Rural Development, presented the award to his supervisor, Gloria Denning, in front of more than 250 affordable housing professionals.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newberry Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo... Apr 28 Beatrice Darren 2
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 26 Robyn 86
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Apr 14 Platt 198
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Apr 14 Sons For Christ C... 137
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Apr 14 David Atma 7
Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna... Apr 14 PissedoffCustomer 2
Carolina Auto Mall Apr '17 BadTrans 2
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. South Korea
  5. Egypt
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,524 • Total comments across all topics: 281,015,392

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC