Resources available to help those in need of food
These "Blessing Boxes" have been added in recent months in front of Barnwell First Baptist Church and Gateway Church in Barnwell as a way to help those in need of food. The motto is: "Take What You Need.
Start the conversation, or Read more at People Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|Apr 28
|Beatrice Darren
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Apr '17
|Platt
|198
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr '17
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Apr '17
|David Atma
|7
|Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna...
|Apr '17
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr '17
|BadTrans
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC