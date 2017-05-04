Music Review: Kenny George Band's Borrowed Trouble
In the three years since the Kenny George Band released its debut EP, Gunshy, the group has played damn near every club and dive bar in South Carolina and plenty beyond. But the band's freight-train touring pace naturally begged questions: When were these guys planning to slow down long enough to record some new music? Was that even part of the plan? After three very long-seeming years, these questions have finally been answered in the form of Borrowed Trouble, the Aiken quintet's first long-player.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Free Times.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|Apr 28
|Beatrice Darren
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Apr 14
|Platt
|198
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr 14
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Apr 14
|David Atma
|7
|Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna...
|Apr 14
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|BadTrans
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC