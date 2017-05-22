Investigators searching for man who s...

Investigators searching for man who stole car, child from Aiken gas station

Thursday May 18 Read more: WMBF

The Aiken County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man they say stole a vehicle from a gas station parking lot with a child in the back seat. According to Captain Gallam with the sheriff's office, the vehicle was left running in the parking lot of the Circle K at the corner of East Pine Log Road and Banks Mill Road.

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Aiken County was issued at May 23 at 8:21AM EDT

