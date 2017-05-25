Gray, Holsonback Sentenced in Drive-by Shooting

Christopher Dale Gray, 23, of Trenton, and Bryson Holsonback, 22, of Aiken, were sentenced Thursday, May 18, for their actions in a 2015 drive-by shooting in Johnston. Initially charged with, among other charges, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, the charges were upgraded several months after the incident to include attempted murder.

