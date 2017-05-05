Farmers could face fine for crop during over schoolsAnyone spraying...
With concerns about mega farms unresolved in South Carolina, a state legislator is proposing to prohibit crop dusting near South Carolina schools while students are in class or participating in after-school activities, such as sports. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, introduced a bill Thursday to ban aerial spraying within 1,000 feet of a school during times when students are on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Reflector.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|Apr 28
|Beatrice Darren
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Apr 14
|Platt
|198
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr 14
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Apr 14
|David Atma
|7
|Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna...
|Apr 14
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|BadTrans
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC