Farmers could face fine for crop during over schoolsAnyone spraying...

With concerns about mega farms unresolved in South Carolina, a state legislator is proposing to prohibit crop dusting near South Carolina schools while students are in class or participating in after-school activities, such as sports. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, introduced a bill Thursday to ban aerial spraying within 1,000 feet of a school during times when students are on campus.

