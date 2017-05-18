Coffee with a Cop sees law enforcement interact with public in a more casual way
Coffee with a Cop is all about giving officers and the public a chance to chat and become more personable with each other. Thursday's event started at 9am inside Krispy Kreme off of Whiskey Road in Aiken.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
