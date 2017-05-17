Chip Limehouse Drama: Stakes Raised

Chip Limehouse Drama: Stakes Raised

Wednesday May 17

Former South Carolina lawmaker and influential infrastructure appointee Chip Limehouse is facing a further escalation of his "baby momma drama" after pictures of his infant daughter surfaced on the social media page of his teenage daughter Eliza Limehouse over the mother's day weekend. Except for this: Limehouse's elder daughter is a budding reality television star - having appeared in several episodes of the Bravo TV show Southern Charm .

