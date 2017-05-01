Aquatic Rest Stops May Pose Potential Hazards for Migratory Waterfowl
Aiken, S.C. Migratory waterfowl around the world travel hundreds to thousands of miles annually, stopping at lakes, ponds and marshes to refuel and breed. Some of these aquatic rest stops may be at sites polluted by remnants of radioactive waste from nuclear production or accidents, exposing the birds to contamination that they take with them.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newswise.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo...
|Apr 28
|Beatrice Darren
|2
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Apr 26
|Robyn
|86
|Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12)
|Apr 14
|Platt
|198
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Apr 14
|Sons For Christ C...
|137
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Apr 14
|David Atma
|7
|Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna...
|Apr 14
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Carolina Auto Mall
|Apr 13
|BadTrans
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC