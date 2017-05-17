Aiken man accused of sexually abusing...

Aiken man accused of sexually abusing, showing porn to children

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 9 Read more: WMBF

Twenty-eight-year-old Michael James Wier was arrested on May 5. The investigation into Wier began with the Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Gordon. The CID contacted the Aiken Department of Public Safety about possible sexual abuse allegations against him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elder Azariyah Ben Yosef: Pastor of the Sons Fo... Apr 28 Beatrice Darren 2
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 26 Robyn 86
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Apr '17 Platt 198
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Apr '17 Sons For Christ C... 137
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Apr '17 David Atma 7
Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna... Apr '17 PissedoffCustomer 2
Carolina Auto Mall Apr '17 BadTrans 2
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. American Idol
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,083 • Total comments across all topics: 281,083,157

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC