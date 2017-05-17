Aiken man accused of sexually abusing, showing porn to children
Twenty-eight-year-old Michael James Wier was arrested on May 5. The investigation into Wier began with the Criminal Investigation Division at Fort Gordon. The CID contacted the Aiken Department of Public Safety about possible sexual abuse allegations against him.
