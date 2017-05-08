Aiken Kite Festival to be held Saturd...

Aiken Kite Festival to be held Saturday, May 6

Thursday May 4 Read more: WMBF

The City of Aiken will hold its annual Kite Festival Saturday, May 6. The event runs from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Citizens Park III on Banks Mill Road. Festival-goers can bring their own kites or purchase one to build at the kite-making booth.

Aiken, SC

