Williston District 29 School Board Candidate
Ferlecia Cuthbertson is not facing any challengers in her bid for re-election to the Williston District 29 School Board. The Williston native is currently employed as a Virtual/Computer Lab Coordinator at Lloyd Kennedy Charter School with Aiken County Public School district.
