Why is the state micromanaging your h...

Why is the state micromanaging your haircut?

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Apr 8 Read more: Bluffton Today

Smith's Barber Shop in Landrum was founded in 1909 and still operates as a family-run store. Snazzy's Barber & Beauty in Aiken recently celebrated its 40th anniversary as one of the oldest African American-owned businesses in the area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bluffton Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Carolina Auto Mall 4 min BadTrans 2
Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten... Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 2
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Mar 28 Anastasia Coby 6
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Mar 28 Thank you 84
Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard! Mar 28 Mia Longhorn 4
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Mar 28 Play Hard 135
Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16) Mar 27 Clipboard 7
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,753 • Total comments across all topics: 280,265,064

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC