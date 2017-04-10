Rural communities worry over proposed...

Rural communities worry over proposed cuts to grant program

Rural Aiken County communities have expressed concern over the proposed elimination of the Community Development Block Grant program under President Donald Trump's budget proposal. The Aiken Standard reports the city of Aiken has received funding through the program annually while smaller towns in the region have relied on the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development grants for water, sewer and demolition projects.

