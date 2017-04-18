House Plans

House Plans

Next Story Prev Story
58 min ago Read more: Southern Living

Comfortable and expansive in the tradition of historic, coastal cottages, St. Phillips Place offers an engaging blend of country comfort and formal architectural styling. Tour the Southern Living Inspired Homes at Woodside and The Village at Woodside in beautiful Aiken, South Carolina.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 15 Xinjiang 85
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Apr 14 Platt 198
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Apr 14 Sons For Christ C... 137
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Apr 14 David Atma 7
Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna... Apr 14 PissedoffCustomer 2
Carolina Auto Mall Apr 13 BadTrans 2
Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten... Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 2
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,439 • Total comments across all topics: 280,528,742

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC