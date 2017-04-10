House Plans
Inspired by historic seaside architecture, Tucker Bayou combines the comfort of a vacation home with the thoughtful features that make everyday life easier for today's busy families. Our newest design, Plan 1892, is a coastal vernacular cottage with a large front porch and open, inviting Great Room.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Living.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Carolina Auto Mall
|9 hr
|BadTrans
|2
|Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten...
|Mar 30
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Mar 28
|Anastasia Coby
|6
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Mar 28
|Thank you
|84
|Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard!
|Mar 28
|Mia Longhorn
|4
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Mar 28
|Play Hard
|135
|Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16)
|Mar 27
|Clipboard
|7
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC