Attendees chant 'you lie' at U.S. Rep...

Attendees chant 'you lie' at U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson during Graniteville town hall

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Apr 10 Read more: Post and Courier

U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson received some protests Monday like other Republican congressmen nationwide during town halls this year, getting drowned out at times with loud boos and receiving 30 seconds of "You Lie" chants. "I've also supported the local solicitor here, and the solicitor in Lexington all efforts to make sure that violence against women is fully enforced," Wilson said, prompting one of the loudest negative responses of the congressman's 40-minute question-and-answer session with voters in Aiken Technical College in Graniteville.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Apr 15 Xinjiang 85
Aiken County Sheriff Mike Hunt Indicted for Mur... (Apr '12) Apr 14 Platt 198
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Apr 14 Sons For Christ C... 137
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Apr 14 David Atma 7
Palmetto Ambulance: Racist "Duck Dynasty" Wanna... Apr 14 PissedoffCustomer 2
Carolina Auto Mall Apr 13 BadTrans 2
Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten... Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 2
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,185 • Total comments across all topics: 280,437,820

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC