Vehicle accident in Aiken causes I-20 lane closure

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WMBF

An accident in Aiken County is causing a temporary lane closure on I-20, says Aiken dispatch. The crash happened at about 2:45pm, and eastbound I-20 between mile markers 21 and 22 is down to one lane for the time being.

