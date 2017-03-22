The Catholic Diocese of Charleston and St. Gerard Catholic Church to...
The Catholic Diocese of Charleston and St. Gerard Catholic Church in collaboration with St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church want to give people of all ethnicities and ages the opportunity to reflect and dialogue about the racial gap, and to discuss a pathway toward peace. They are hosting a public conversation on race relations on Saturday, April 1 from 9:45 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. at St. Gerard Catholic Church, 640 Edrie Street NE in Aiken.
