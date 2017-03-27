SCTA Hosts Annual Awards Celebration

The South Carolina Theatre Association is hosting its annual awards celebration at the Train Depot, 406 Park Ave SE, Aiken, SC, on May 20 at 7 p.m. This event is an another effort to connect, create and cultivate theater in South Carolina. This year our celebration is part of our 50th year celebration and looks to be a great success.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.