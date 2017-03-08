SCDOT workers killed in hit-and-run identified
According to the Aiken County Coroner's Office has identified the workers as fifty-four-year-old Anthony J. Redmond of Warrenville and sixty-four-year-old Robert Clark of Aiken. UPDATE: Aiken County Sheriff's Office deputies and SWAT are outside a trailer near the accident scene.
