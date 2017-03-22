Report: Both MS U.S. attorneys asked to resign
Gregory K. Davis, Southern District, and Felicia C. Adams, Northern District were two of the 46 U.S. attorneys in the nation asked to resign by Sessions on Friday. The Department of Justice has removed Davis' information from their website, and Adams information was replaced with Robert H. Norman.
