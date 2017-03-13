Oh, the humanity: Samson sentenced to...

Oh, the humanity: Samson sentenced to country estate | Editorial

The sentence the judge gave David Samson included a year of house arrest in a museum filled with French and Italian antiques, which is the adult equivalent of sending your recalcitrant child to his room to play 12 months of Madden 2017. That doesn't mean anyone wants to see a 77-year-old man with prostate issues, a drinking problem, and tremors spend two years in prison, because this one has already been humiliated to the point of being branded the most corrupt person at the Port Authority, which we can all agree is an extraordinary achievement.

