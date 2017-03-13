Oh, the humanity: Samson sentenced to country estate | Editorial
The sentence the judge gave David Samson included a year of house arrest in a museum filled with French and Italian antiques, which is the adult equivalent of sending your recalcitrant child to his room to play 12 months of Madden 2017. That doesn't mean anyone wants to see a 77-year-old man with prostate issues, a drinking problem, and tremors spend two years in prison, because this one has already been humiliated to the point of being branded the most corrupt person at the Port Authority, which we can all agree is an extraordinary achievement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NJ.com.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16)
|Mar 17
|U Failed
|6
|BOB RICHARDS Nissan: A Dealership of Jerks! Rac...
|Mar 17
|BOB U Failed
|4
|"U Fail", aka Andy Lee: BOB Richards Nissan Job...
|Mar 17
|BOB U Failed
|1
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Mar 17
|Gindy
|5
|Â“ALS run from Augusta to AikenÂ” By WJBF Profili...
|Mar 17
|Happy
|6
|THE TRUTH ABOUT Allegiance Ink Tattoo! SATANIC ...
|Mar 17
|TellingTheTruth
|1
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Mar 16
|Milliot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC