Naked man arrested near Perry Park in...

Naked man arrested near Perry Park in Aiken

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: WMBF

On March 21, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the area around Perry Park on Abbeville Avenue NE for reports of a naked man in the area. While speaking with witnesses, officers saw the naked man, later identified as Raykail Stringfellow of Aiken, walking across Abbeville Avenue NE away from the park.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten... Mar 30 PissedoffCustomer 2
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Mar 28 Anastasia Coby 6
News Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15) Mar 28 Thank you 84
Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard! Mar 28 Mia Longhorn 4
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Mar 28 Play Hard 135
Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16) Mar 27 Clipboard 7
"U Fail", aka Andy Lee: BOB Richards Nissan Job... Mar 27 Clipboard 2
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Tornado Watch for Aiken County was issued at April 03 at 2:05PM EDT

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Final Four
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Climate Change
  3. Syria
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. Supreme Court
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,642 • Total comments across all topics: 280,024,197

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC