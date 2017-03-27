Naked man arrested near Perry Park in Aiken
On March 21, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to the area around Perry Park on Abbeville Avenue NE for reports of a naked man in the area. While speaking with witnesses, officers saw the naked man, later identified as Raykail Stringfellow of Aiken, walking across Abbeville Avenue NE away from the park.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten...
|Mar 30
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Mar 28
|Anastasia Coby
|6
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Mar 28
|Thank you
|84
|Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard!
|Mar 28
|Mia Longhorn
|4
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Mar 28
|Play Hard
|135
|Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16)
|Mar 27
|Clipboard
|7
|"U Fail", aka Andy Lee: BOB Richards Nissan Job...
|Mar 27
|Clipboard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC