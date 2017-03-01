McMaster denies suing former James Brown trustees

Who brought a multi-million dollar lawsuit in the name of former Attorney General Henry McMaster without his authorization? Whoever that may be has placed every taxpayer in South Carolina at risk for paying counterclaims. At a late-2016 deposition, Gov. McMaster testified he did not sue former co-trustees of the James Brown estate before leaving the AG's office in January 2011, nor did he authorize the current trustee to act as his agent in bringing the Richland 4900 lawsuit.

