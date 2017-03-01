Energy Department issues scathing eva...

Energy Department issues scathing evaluation of $17B nuclear project

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Stars and Stripes

The Energy Department has delivered a blunt assessment of the work done by one of the world's biggest companies in the nuclear business: "Unsatisfactory." For a decade, CB&I Areva MOX Services has been under contract with the Energy Department's National Nuclear Security Administration to design, build and operate a facility near the Savannah River in Aiken, S.C. Yet the project - designed to convert weapons-grade plutonium and uranium into a mixed oxide fuel for commercial nuclear power plants - has been running far beyond budget and way behind schedule.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

