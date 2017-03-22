Chip Limehouse Custody Case Unsealed
A month after the case was sealed and all parties " gagged ," a family court judge in Aiken, South Carolina has determined that a contentious child custody dispute involving a powerful Palmetto politico must proceed in the open . The case involving Chip Limehouse - a former state lawmaker and current member of the S.C. State Infrastructure Bank - was originally sealed by family court judge Jocelyn Cate .
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Napleton Infiniti of Augusta: Lazy & Incompeten...
|Thu
|PissedoffCustomer
|2
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Mar 28
|Anastasia Coby
|6
|Resident runs throughout Aiken County for ALS a... (Aug '15)
|Mar 28
|Thank you
|84
|Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard!
|Mar 28
|Mia Longhorn
|4
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Mar 28
|Play Hard
|135
|Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16)
|Mar 27
|Clipboard
|7
|"U Fail", aka Andy Lee: BOB Richards Nissan Job...
|Mar 27
|Clipboard
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC