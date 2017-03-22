Chip Limehouse Custody Case Unsealed

A month after the case was sealed and all parties " gagged ," a family court judge in Aiken, South Carolina has determined that a contentious child custody dispute involving a powerful Palmetto politico must proceed in the open . The case involving Chip Limehouse - a former state lawmaker and current member of the S.C. State Infrastructure Bank - was originally sealed by family court judge Jocelyn Cate .

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.