Big 7 Association bestows awards, scholarships
The community service-oriented civic group held their annual banquet on Feb. 25 at Barnwell Elementary School as a way to raise money for student scholarships and recognize community members who are making a difference. The group started as a way to help senior citizens, but over the years has shifted its focus more toward youth.
