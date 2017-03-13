Behind the scenes: How feds say forme...

Behind the scenes: How feds say former P. A. head shook down United Airlines

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: The Jersey Journal

David Samson, the former chairman of the Port Authority, faces sentencing Monday on bribery charges in connection with a scheme to force United Airlines to schedule a non-stop flight for his sole benefit. Samson wanted the airline to fly from Newark Liberty International Airport to South Carolina, where he had a second home.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Jersey Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) 5 hr MacGregor 133
Visiting Aiken Mar 3 visitor 1
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Mar 2 Susan T 3
Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16) Mar 1 Conceredcitizen 5
ALS run from Augusta to Aiken Mar 1 georgiaals 3
Aiken County Board of Education: Violence in Sc... Feb 28 Kel Robertson 4
The Aiken Standard another racist & tabloid new... Feb 28 Samuel Davis 5
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Aiken County was issued at March 13 at 1:36PM EDT

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
  1. South Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Health Care
  4. Hillary Clinton
  5. China
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,350 • Total comments across all topics: 279,530,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC