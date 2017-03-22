Aiken woman provides free haircuts to the homeless
Selfless acts of kindness are what keep communities together. And one woman in Aiken is doing her part to make sure the homeless in her community are taken care of.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16)
|Mar 17
|U Failed
|6
|BOB RICHARDS Nissan: A Dealership of Jerks! Rac...
|Mar 17
|BOB U Failed
|4
|"U Fail", aka Andy Lee: BOB Richards Nissan Job...
|Mar 17
|BOB U Failed
|1
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Mar 17
|Gindy
|5
|“ALS run from Augusta to Aiken” By WJBF Profili...
|Mar 17
|Happy
|6
|THE TRUTH ABOUT Allegiance Ink Tattoo! SATANIC ...
|Mar 17
|TellingTheTruth
|1
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Mar 16
|Milliot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC