Aiken mayor announces plan to protect...

Aiken mayor announces plan to protect city's trees

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Mar 6 Read more: WMBF

Mayor Rick Osbon says the city will begin to manage nearly 8,000 trees that line 176 parkways in the downtown area. The city is looking for a firm to help conduct a tree inventory and create a management plan for the urban forest.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16) Mon MacGregor 133
Visiting Aiken Mar 3 visitor 1
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Mar 2 Susan T 3
Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16) Mar 1 Conceredcitizen 5
ALS run from Augusta to Aiken Mar 1 georgiaals 3
Aiken County Board of Education: Violence in Sc... Feb 28 Kel Robertson 4
The Aiken Standard another racist & tabloid new... Feb 28 Samuel Davis 5
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Aiken County was issued at March 15 at 1:45AM EDT

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Ireland
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,606 • Total comments across all topics: 279,563,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC