Aiken mayor announces plan to protect city's trees
Mayor Rick Osbon says the city will begin to manage nearly 8,000 trees that line 176 parkways in the downtown area. The city is looking for a firm to help conduct a tree inventory and create a management plan for the urban forest.
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pastor to support ALS awareness by jogging thro... (Jan '16)
|Mon
|MacGregor
|133
|Visiting Aiken
|Mar 3
|visitor
|1
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Mar 2
|Susan T
|3
|Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16)
|Mar 1
|Conceredcitizen
|5
|ALS run from Augusta to Aiken
|Mar 1
|georgiaals
|3
|Aiken County Board of Education: Violence in Sc...
|Feb 28
|Kel Robertson
|4
|The Aiken Standard another racist & tabloid new...
|Feb 28
|Samuel Davis
|5
