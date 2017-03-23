Additional lighting, walkways and activities planned for Aiken's overgrown parkways
Park Avenue is named Park Avenue because it is, believe it or not, lined with parkways. And they have become overgrown with plants, obscuring sightlines.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Aiken County Public Schools are the worst Schoo... (Jan '16)
|Mar 17
|U Failed
|6
|BOB RICHARDS Nissan: A Dealership of Jerks! Rac...
|Mar 17
|BOB U Failed
|4
|"U Fail", aka Andy Lee: BOB Richards Nissan Job...
|Mar 17
|BOB U Failed
|1
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Mar 17
|Gindy
|5
|“ALS run from Augusta to Aiken” By WJBF Profili...
|Mar 17
|Happy
|6
|THE TRUTH ABOUT Allegiance Ink Tattoo! SATANIC ...
|Mar 17
|TellingTheTruth
|1
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Mar 16
|Milliot
|5
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC