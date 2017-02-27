Vietnam veteran honored for service, ...

Vietnam veteran honored for service, shares story for first time

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Stars and Stripes

A South Carolina veteran, who was recently recognized and honored for his service in the Vietnam War, decided to share his story for the first time. Dale Prout, of Aiken, S.C., was one of 53 Vietnam vets honored at a special ceremony Feb. 14 at the Charles Norwood VA in Augusta, Ga.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Aiken Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
ALS run from Augusta to Aiken 9 hr georgiaals 3
Aiken County Board of Education: Violence in Sc... 18 hr Kel Robertson 4
The Aiken Standard another racist & tabloid new... Tue Samuel Davis 5
Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO... Tue Aiken Newsfeed 2
Â“ALS run from Augusta to AikenÂ” By WJBF Profili... Tue Samella Oakman 5
Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard! Feb 23 Aiken NAACP 3
The Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood & R... Feb 23 Aiken NAACP 3
See all Aiken Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Aiken Forum Now

Aiken Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Aiken Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Space Station
  2. NASA
  3. Iraq
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
 

Aiken, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,931 • Total comments across all topics: 279,232,991

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC