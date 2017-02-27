Vietnam veteran honored for service, shares story for first time
A South Carolina veteran, who was recently recognized and honored for his service in the Vietnam War, decided to share his story for the first time. Dale Prout, of Aiken, S.C., was one of 53 Vietnam vets honored at a special ceremony Feb. 14 at the Charles Norwood VA in Augusta, Ga.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.
Comments
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ALS run from Augusta to Aiken
|9 hr
|georgiaals
|3
|Aiken County Board of Education: Violence in Sc...
|18 hr
|Kel Robertson
|4
|The Aiken Standard another racist & tabloid new...
|Tue
|Samuel Davis
|5
|Parents Committee vs VS. THE RICHMOND COUNTY BO...
|Tue
|Aiken Newsfeed
|2
|Â“ALS run from Augusta to AikenÂ” By WJBF Profili...
|Tue
|Samella Oakman
|5
|Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard!
|Feb 23
|Aiken NAACP
|3
|The Times and Democrat Newspaper: Falsehood & R...
|Feb 23
|Aiken NAACP
|3
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC