Road for "Roadfood" coauthor Michael Stern leads to Aiken, horses
A blast from the past: Michael Stern is flanked by owners of the Station House restaurant, Gail Gilbert and Nancy Bariluk , as his wife Jane samples the homemade bread in West Redding, Connecticut, in 1989. Michael and Jane Stern, creators and writers of the "Roadfood" book series that dates to 1977 and was the first cross-country guide to regional American food.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.
Add your comments below
Aiken Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dr. Sheila Milot, MD. Internal medicine QUACK &...
|Tue
|Xenix
|4
|Attorney Everett Chandler / Chandler Law Firm I...
|Feb 20
|Gilliam T
|2
|Everett Chandler / CHANDLER Law Firm The WORST ... (Dec '15)
|Feb 20
|Aiken NAACP
|3
|Don't buy newspapers from the Aiken Standard!
|Feb 19
|Aiken NAACP
|2
|Aiken County Board of Education supports job di... (Jan '16)
|Feb 19
|Aiken Newsfeed
|7
|Hephzibah Fire Department: The MOST racist Dept...
|Feb 19
|Augusta Times
|2
|Abilene Baptist Church in Evans GA is Promoting...
|Feb 19
|Vicki P
|2
Find what you want!
Search Aiken Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC